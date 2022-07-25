Larger Apple Watch ‘Extreme’ to feature redesign, but not flat-edged

Apple will bring a redesigned Apple Watch to market with new high-end “extreme” model featuring a ruggedized metal case and a larger display.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The upcoming Apple Watch release is shaping up to be one of the company’s more exciting product launches this year…

The new high-end “Pro” watch will pack in a larger display, longer battery life (perhaps multiple days on one charge via the new low-power mode), and the body-temperature sensor.

I’m told that the high-end model is going to be a good bit bigger than the standard Apple Watch — big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers.

The screen will be about 7% larger, and the device will have a fresh look — the first time the company has introduced a new Apple Watch design since 2018. It will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular. It also won’t have those rumored flat sides (for those who will undoubtedly ask). In terms of materials, the watch will have a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged.