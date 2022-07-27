What the analysts expect for Apple’s Q322 earning report on Thursday

The Wall Street analysts’ consensus (FactSet) expect Apple to earn $1.16 per share on revenue of $82.8 billion in the company’s fiscal third quarter, which would be a year-over-year EPC decline of 11% (vs. $1.30 in Q321) with revenue up slightly (vs. $81.4 billion in Q321).

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

Three months ago, Apple warned that Covid-related shutdowns in China would negatively impact its June-quarter performance. It also faces weakening consumer spending and macroeconomic headwinds. However, AAPL stock has been rising ahead of its earnings report. It has been consolidating for the past 30 weeks with a buy point of 183.04, according to IBD MarketSmith charts. That buy point is 10 cents above the stock’s all-time high 182.94, reached on Jan. 4, based on IBD trading guidelines. Risks are rising for Apple but they already are reflected in AAPL stock price, Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho said in a note to clients this week. He rates AAPL stock as buy with a price target of 175. Ho expects Apple to fare better than its peers despite a challenging environment.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple reports fiscal Q3 2022 earnings on Thursday, July 28th after market close. As usual, we’ll have the results for you as soon as they are available, right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. The analysts’ consensus calls for Apple to post revenue of $82.81 billion and earnings per share of $1.16.

