Apple, Koss settle wireless-headphone patent legal fight

Apple and headphone maker Koss have agreed to a deal over patents the day before the case was set to go to trial.

The settlement was okayed by Judge Alan Albright of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on July 23rd. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reuters:

Albright dismissed the case with prejudice the same day, which means it cannot be refiled. Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Koss sued Apple in 2020 for allegedly infringing several patents covering aspects of a wireless headphone system that Koss said it developed in the early 2000s. Koss also sued other competitors in West Texas, including Bose and Skullcandy. Those cases are now pending on other courts.

MacDailyNews Take: Okay, who’s next?

