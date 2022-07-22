Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is the 1st Mac with built-in accelerometer

Recent teardowns have discovered that Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is the first Mac to feature a built-in accelerometer, a mysterious development.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Accelerometers have been key to the iPhone and iPad since they launched, providing movement, rotation, speed, and acceleration data, but there is no obvious use-case for the component in a Mac, since it is much less likely to be subject to movement that influences use.

Some observers have speculated that the accelerometer may be used to determine if the laptop has been dropped for service and warranty purposes. Alternatively, it could be used to support video stabilization. Indeed, the Studio Display contains an accelerometer, but again, it is unclear what its purpose is within the device. If it is not already used for a specific function, Apple could release a software update in the future to take advantage of the accelerometer.