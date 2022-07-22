Apple TV 4K is back on sale at $49 off

Apple TV 4K – currently on sale for $49 off – brings the best of TV together with your favorite Apple devices and services in a powerful experience that will transform your living room.

With an all-new Siri Remote, innovative color balance technology, and high frame rate HDR, the new Apple TV 4K delivers a massive upgrade to any television by leveraging a deep integration of Apple hardware, software, and services.
Adam Oram for CNET:

Dropping as low as $130 for the 32GB model, this is the best price around right now and a rare chance to save on a product that’s historically held firm at its full retail price.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K is the current top-tier model.

Inside, it’s powered by Apple’s beefy A12 Bionic chip to help it operate smoothly and ensure that your streaming experience is top notch. There’s also a Siri Voice Remote for easy navigation. You can choose between 32GB or 64GB options, both available at a discount, with the latter being advisable for those wanting to run a lot of games or store a large collection of TV shows and movies on the device.

Apple TV offers the level of user experience you’d expect from an Apple product, plus convenient tie-ins with your Apple ID, iTunes purchase history, and Apple services such as Apple TV Plus and Apple Fitness Plus.

MacDailyNews Note: At $49 off, the Apple TV 4K currently starts at $130 at Amazon.

