A new Apple Pay promo offers ‘Summertime Savings’ of up to 70% on swimwear, sneakers, sunglasses, and more, now through August 3rd.

Apple Pay “Summertime Savings” include:

• Crocs – 20% off footwear with promo code APPLEPAY.

• GOAT – Up to 70% off select styles when using ‌Apple Pay‌.

• Gymboree – $15 off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.

• J.Crew – $25 off when you spend $150 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.

• Lands’ End – 45% off with promo code APPLEPAY.

• Matt & Nat – 10% off when you spend $150 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.

• Ray-Ban – 30% off custom styles with promo code APPLEPAY.

• Rodd & Gunn – $20 eGift Card for every $100 you spend with promo code APPLEPAY.

• Stadium Goods – 10% off in-app purchases.

• Sugar & Jade – $15 off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.

• Summmersalt – $15 off when you spend $95 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.

• The Children’s Place – $15 off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.

• TheRealReal – 20% off mobile orders with promo code APPLEPAY.

With Apple Pay, you can check out in seconds — no need to create accounts or fill out lengthy forms. And all your transactions are private and secure.

MacDailyNews Note: How to set up Apple Pay, add a credit, debit, or prepaid card to the Wallet app on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other compatible device here.

