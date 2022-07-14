Apple supplier TSMC’s Q2 profit up 76%

Major Apple supplier TSMC posted a 76.3% rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday on high demand for the Taiwanese chip maker’s market-leading semiconductors.

Reuters:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, saw net profit for April-June rise to T$237.0 billion ($7.94 billion) from T$134.4 billion a year earlier. That compared with the T$219.13 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 29.8600 Taiwan dollars).

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is set to report third fiscal quarter results after market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

