Munster: The future of CarPlay is in payments

At last month’s WWDC keynote, Apple announced that 98% of cars sold in the US are now compatible with CarPlay. That did not surprise Loup Funds’ Gene Munster. What did surprise him were the whole-dash updates coming to CarPlay next year and the fact that Apple has already signed up 14 major carmakers.

Gene Munster and Mark Golbranso for Loup Funds:

With the next generation of CarPlay, Apple will fully control the dashboard, essentially tripling its in-car real estate. A future feature on CarPlay’s roadmap is likely mobile commerce. The new UI will allow developers to add payments into CarPlay for purchasing fuel at gas stations… P97 Networks is a cloud-based platform that enables digital mobile payments at a gas pump. In the future, P97 could be integrated within CarPlay to enable such services. I recently tested DINOPAY, a mobile gas app that uses P97. Here’s how it works: You drive to an eligible gas station, pull up to a pump, type the pump number into your phone and the pump is activated. One advantage is that you avoid swiping a credit card and entering a zip code to start the pump. Another advantage is the loyalty benefits, including savings on gas prices. When I used the DINOPAY, I was discounted $0.20 per gallon.

MacDailyNews Take: This is likely lees about Apple getting some fraction of a penny per gallon when CarPlay / Apple Pay is used to buy gas, but more about making CarPlay / Apple Pay do more and more over time and executing payments faster and easier. It increases the attractiveness of CarPlay / Apple Pay.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.