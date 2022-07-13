Munster: The future of CarPlay is in payments

1 Comment

At last month’s WWDC keynote, Apple announced that 98% of cars sold in the US are now compatible with CarPlay. That did not surprise Loup Funds’ Gene Munster. What did surprise him were the whole-dash updates coming to CarPlay next year and the fact that Apple has already signed up 14 major carmakers.

The next generation of CarPlay goes even further by deeply integrating with a car’s hardware, providing content for multiple screens within the vehicle.
The next generation of CarPlay goes even further by deeply integrating with a car’s hardware, providing content for multiple screens within the vehicle.

Gene Munster and Mark Golbranso for Loup Funds:

With the next generation of CarPlay, Apple will fully control the dashboard, essentially tripling its in-car real estate.

A future feature on CarPlay’s roadmap is likely mobile commerce. The new UI will allow developers to add payments into CarPlay for purchasing fuel at gas stations…

P97 Networks is a cloud-based platform that enables digital mobile payments at a gas pump. In the future, P97 could be integrated within CarPlay to enable such services. I recently tested DINOPAY, a mobile gas app that uses P97.

Here’s how it works:

You drive to an eligible gas station, pull up to a pump, type the pump number into your phone and the pump is activated. One advantage is that you avoid swiping a credit card and entering a zip code to start the pump. Another advantage is the loyalty benefits, including savings on gas prices. When I used the DINOPAY, I was discounted $0.20 per gallon.

MacDailyNews Take: This is likely lees about Apple getting some fraction of a penny per gallon when CarPlay / Apple Pay is used to buy gas, but more about making CarPlay / Apple Pay do more and more over time and executing payments faster and easier. It increases the attractiveness of CarPlay / Apple Pay.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

1 Comment

  1. If you have a Tesla and go to a supercharger, you just plug in and the supercharger recognizes your car and bills you automatically through the app on your phone, where you have authorized a credit card.

    So the gas cars are playing catch up. As long as they are around, I guess that is progress. But I am sure  is looking to the future and other sources of revenue.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,