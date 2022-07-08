Apple TV+ tops Hollywood Critics Association Awards as the most-nominated streaming service with record 53 nominations

Apple TV+ today was recognized as the most-nominated streaming service by the Hollywood Critics Association, scoring a record 53 nominations, with “Severance” and “Ted Lasso” leading the Best Drama and Best Comedy Streaming categories, respectively, with 12 nominations each.

In addition to “Severance” and “Ted Lasso,” Apple landed nominations across 16 acclaimed programs, including major category recognitions for “Acapulco,” “The Afterparty,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” “Central Park,” “Dickinson,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” “The Morning Show,” “Pachinko,” “Prehistoric Planet,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Servant,” “Slow Horses” and “WeCrashed.”

As this year’s most-nominated drama series, Apple’s workplace thriller “Severance” earned multiple nominations, including Best Actress and Best Actor for Britt Lower and Adam Scott; Best Supporting Actor for Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro and Christopher Walken; and Best Supporting Actress for Patricia Arquette and Dichen Lachman, along with several directing and writing nominations.

For the second year in a row, “Ted Lasso” is the most-nominated comedy series, landing numerous recognitions, including Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis; Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple; and Best Supporting Actor for Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, plus four writing and directing nominations. Additionally, the holiday special titled, “Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache,” earned a nomination for Best Animated Short Form Series.

The Hollywood Critics Association nominations follow a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 246 wins and 1,062 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Founded in late 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association’s mission is to bring together a passionate group of critics and journalists who represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood. The Hollywood Critics Association Awards will be presented at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on August 14.

In total, Apple TV+ earned 53 HCA TV Awards nominations:

Best Streaming Series, Drama

“The Morning Show”

“Pachinko”

“Severance”

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

“The Morning Show” – Jennifer Aniston

“The Morning Show” – Reese Witherspoon

“Severance” – Britt Lower

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – Adam Scott

“Slow Horses” – Gary Oldman

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – Patricia Arquette

“Severance” – Dichen Lachman

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

“The Morning Show” – Billy Crudup

“Severance” – Zach Cherry

“Severance” – Tramell Tillman

“Severance” – John Turturro

“Severance” – Christopher Walken

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

“The Morning Show” – Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy, “La Amara Vita”

“Pachinko” – Soo Hugh, “Chapter One”

“Severance” – Dan Erickson, “The We We Are”

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Servant” – M. Night Shyamalan, “Donkey”

“Severance” – Aoife McArdle, “The You You Are”

“Severance” – Ben Stiller, “The We We Are”

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

“The Afterparty”

“Dickinson”

“Schmigadoon!’

“Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

“The Afterparty” – Tiffany Haddish

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

“The Afterparty” – Sam Richardson

“Schmigadoon!” – Keegan-Michael Key

“Ted Lasso” – Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

“Schmigadoon!” – Kristin Chenoweth

“Schmigadoon!” – Ariana DeBose

“Ted Lasso” – Juno Temple

“Ted Lasso” – Hannah Waddingham

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

“The Afterparty”- Ben Schwartz

“Ted Lasso” – Brett Goldstein

“Ted Lasso” – Toheeb Jimoh

“Ted Lasso” – Nick Mohammed

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

“The Afterparty” – Christopher Miller, “Maggie”

“Schmigadoon!” – Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, “Schmigadoon”

“Ted Lasso” – Jane Becker, Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”

“Ted Lasso” – Bill Wrubel, “Rainbow”

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

“The Afterparty” – Christopher Miller, “Yasper”

“Ted Lasso”- M.J. Delaney, “No Weddings and a Funeral”

“Ted Lasso”- Declan Lowney, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success”

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“WeCrashed” – Anne Hathaway

Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” – Samuel L. Jackson

Best International Series

“Acapulco”

“Pachinko”

Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

“Prehistoric Planet”

Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Best Short Form Live-Action Series

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie

“Central Park”

Best Animated Short Form Series

“Ted Lasso”- Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote just yesterday, it’s already quite clear that Apple TV+ is the home of quality content.

