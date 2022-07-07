Apple TV+ ‘Black Bird’ series with Ray Liotta notches 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The new Apple TV+ limited series “Black Bird” with Ray Liotta in his last television role currently has a stellar 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Black Bird” is inspired by actual events. When high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Kelly Woo for Tom’s Guide:

Apple TV Plus has been on a roll this year, releasing great series like Severance and Pachinko. Now, another acclaimed show is hitting the service. The true crime thriller Black Bird is one of our picks for what to watch in July and currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). Black Bird features the last TV performance by the late Ray Liotta, who died in May. Crime novelist Dennis Lehane, who developed the limited series, called Liotta “the most electric American actor of his generation.” Lehane wrote the role of policeman Big Jim Keene specifically for the star of notable films like Goodfellas and Field of Dreams and Emmy winner for a guest stint on ER. Speaking of Emmys, Black Bird and its stars may be on the shortlists next year in the limited series categories.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another winner for Apple TV+, the home of quality content.

The six-episode “Black Bird” limited series premieres globally with the first two episodes on Friday, July 8, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through August 5, 2022.

