Apple’s iOS 16 beta 3 offers AFib History, Lockdown Mode, Lock Screen updates, and more

Apple on Wednesday seeded the third betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers for testing purposes. The updates include AFib History, Lockdown Mode, Lock Screen updates, and more.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

In ‌iOS 16‌ beta 3, the AFib History section has been added to the Health app, and the AFib feature is activated in ‌watchOS 9‌ beta 3. For now, AFib History is limited to those in the United States.

The third beta of ‌iOS 16‌ introduces support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, which is designed to make it easier for you to share photos with friends and family members.

Added as an extreme security measure, Lockdown Mode is available in ‌iOS 16‌, ‌iPadOS 16‌, and macOS Ventura. It is an optional security feature that is aimed at protecting a small number of high-profile users who are at risk of targeted cyberattacks from state-sponsored spyware.