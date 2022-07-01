New Apple Watch Series 7 ad promotes the smartwatch’s durability

Apple on Friday debuted a new Apple Watch Series 7 ad that shines the spotlight on the smartwatch’s durability in a series of situations.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

Apple Watch Series 7 features a redesigned front crystal with a stronger and more robust geometry that is over 50 percent thicker than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it more crack-resistant without compromising optical clarity. Apple Watch Series 7 is also certified IP6X dust-resistant, making it more durable in environments like the beach or the desert, while still maintaining excellent swimming performance with a water resistance rating of WR50.

The new ad features Apple Watch Series 7 users high diving, golfing, wrestling, gymnastics, skateboarding, playing soccer, cooking, playing badminton, running, ice skating, playing tennis, cycling, and more. Their Apple Watches survive every manner of hits, bump, drops, and shocks.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve had ’em all – even cracked the glass on a Series 3 on a doorknob (doorknobs are Apple Watch magnets; they’re sticking out right at the correct height) – and Apple Watch Series 7 really is the most durable Apple Watch ever.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Watch Series 7 has a water resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010. This means that it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 7 should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.

