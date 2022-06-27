Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M3 chips reported to use TSMC’s 3nm process

According to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) will manufacture Apple’s upcoming “M2 Pro” and “M3” chips based on its advanced 3nm process.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

“Apple reportedly has booked TSMC capacity for its upcoming 3nm M3 and M2 Pro processors,” said DigiTimes, in a report focused on competition between chipmakers like TSMC and Samsung to secure 3nm chip orders. As expected, the report said TSMC will begin volume production of 3nm chips in the second half of 2022.

In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said he expects the M2 Pro to be used in the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a high-end Mac mini. As for the M3, Gurman expects the chip to be used in an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air, a new iMac, and potentially a new 12-inch MacBook.

In all likelihood, the M2 Max would also be manufactured based on a 3nm process in this scenario.