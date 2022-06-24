Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple mixed reality headset ‘a game-changer,’ with ‘likely release’ in January 2023

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a new note to clients that Apple’s mixed reality (MR) headset will “likely release in January 2023.”

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

“In addition, the vast potential demand in the Chinese market and Apple AR/MR, which will likely release in January 2023, will also favor the continued rapid growth of the headset sector,” Kuo writes. That’s ahead of schedule compared to Kuo’s prediction earlier this month. Kuo says the company is “a game-changer for the headset industry.” “Although Apple has repeatedly reiterated its focus on AR, I believe Apple AR/MR supporting video see-thru could also offer an excellent immersive experience,” Kuo predicts. “Therefore, the launch of Apple AR/MR will further boost the demand for immersive gaming/multimedia entertainment.” The analyst goes on to describe Apple’s headset as “the most complicated product Apple has ever design,” which is saying something for the iPhone company.

MacDailyNews Take: Soon.

Apple has the custom silicon. Apple has the installed base. Apple has the ecosystem. Apple has the services. Apple will have the profitable portion of the mixed-reality headset market. And then, a few years later, Apple will take the profitable portion of the smartglasses (AR) market, too.

And some people will slap their foreheads and lament, “I could’ve bought Apple shares under $140!” – MacDailyNews, May 24, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.