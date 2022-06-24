Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple mixed reality headset ‘a game-changer,’ with ‘likely release’ in January 2023

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a new note to clients that Apple’s mixed reality (MR) headset will “likely release in January 2023.”
“In addition, the vast potential demand in the Chinese market and Apple AR/MR, which will likely release in January 2023, will also favor the continued rapid growth of the headset sector,” Kuo writes. That’s ahead of schedule compared to Kuo’s prediction earlier this month.
Kuo says the company is “a game-changer for the headset industry.”
“Although Apple has repeatedly reiterated its focus on AR, I believe Apple AR/MR supporting video see-thru could also offer an excellent immersive experience,” Kuo predicts. “Therefore, the launch of Apple AR/MR will further boost the demand for immersive gaming/multimedia entertainment.”
The analyst goes on to describe Apple’s headset as “the most complicated product Apple has ever design,” which is saying something for the iPhone company.
MacDailyNews Take: Soon.
Apple has the custom silicon. Apple has the installed base. Apple has the ecosystem. Apple has the services. Apple will have the profitable portion of the mixed-reality headset market. And then, a few years later, Apple will take the profitable portion of the smartglasses (AR) market, too.
And some people will slap their foreheads and lament, “I could’ve bought Apple shares under $140!” – MacDailyNews, May 24, 2022
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
5 Comments
but but but…..APpLE is no longer innovating………….
That’s exactly what I thought too!!
Always following the lead and copying ideas somebody else created. Apple became a copycat. Any forward looking leader in Apple? I’m sure there are thousands of young and talented pool in Apple with innovative ideas. But they are apparently suppressed by a go-steady, take no risk, rely everything on China boring leader. The first thing to bring back the past glory is to separate the iPhone biz an have someone else run it, taking it away from Tim Cooks hands so he could become more serious about non-iPhone biz. iPhone went further enough to become a monster device but the leader is sitting on it comfortably, trying to maximize the use of it to forever milk us as much as he can and while he can.
you must be a yougnster.
Innovation? There was computer before MacIntosh. There was portable music players before iPod.There was cell phone before iPhone. There was smart watch before AppleWatch. There was -insert a tech product- before Apple put their head and make it work for real.
It takes time an obsession to release a viable product. Tech comes first with innovation just to be in front but can’t sustain the load.
Apple needs to get it right because they will sell millions and millions of the product they release. They are in a complete different game. I like it like that. And I don’t think I am alone.
So feel free to buy the innovation and build a tech cemetery of useless innnovation products.
Cheers!
Not talking about about improvements or refinements that are important, but most, if not all, of them have been “created” and existed before Apple, and made available by other companies. Nothing under Cook’s 10+ year tenure anyway. He was so obsessed by iPhone and at one time, he almost killed Mac line of products. Apple can create useful products outside of the Mac/iPhone realm. But no cars, thank you.
Apple has money and talents to surprise/shock the world with really innovate products or ideas.
Anyway…..
A lot of times, people don’t know what they want until you show it to them. – Steve Jobs
Every once in a while a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything. – Steve Jobs
If this headset can function as a computer monitor then, unless it’s too expensive, I’m in!