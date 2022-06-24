Apple TV+ again has the highest-rated content of any streaming service

Apple TV+ has the highest average IMDb score for its titles (7.24), according to Self Financial, which analyzed Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max to find out which one offers you the best content.

For the quantity of content you get for your subscription price, Netflix’s library is unmatched: it is over three times the size of its nearest competitor, HBO Max, which charges a flat $14.99/month offering no ‘basic’ option like the rest. But, value for money shouldn’t be judged by the pure quantity of content available to viewers: it needs to factor in the quality of titles we are able to stream. Apple TV+ has the highest average IMDb score for its titles (7.24).

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+, unlike most other streaming services, is focusing on quality while building up quantity. Subscribers will find several acclaimed series (Ted Lasso, Severance, Trying, Foundation, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, Servant, Invasion, Slow Horses, Schmigadoon!, etc.) and multiple award-winning films, including no less than this year’s Best Picture (CODA).

