iOS 16 beta code hints at new, unreleased Siri Remote for Apple TV

While Apple’s original Siri Remote was significantly improved upon with a second generation iteration (how could it not be?), iOS 16 beta code contains hints of new, unreleased Siri Remote for Apple TV.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The first two betas of iOS 16 include strings for “SiriRemote4” and “WirelessRemoteFirmware.4” that do not correspond with any existing Siri Remote, according to Aaronp613, a contributor at AppleDB, an online database of Apple software and devices.

The iOS 16 IPSW hints at a new Siri Remote that has yet to be released — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 6, 2022

Aaron said the original Siri Remote is identified as “SiriRemote,” while a revised version of that remote with a white circle around the “Menu” button is “SiriRemote2,” and the silver Siri Remote released last year is “SiriRemote3.” This leads to the possibility that “SiriRemote4” is an upcoming remote for the Apple TV. No additional details about “SiriRemote4” are mentioned in the code, so nothing is known about the remote’s potential design or features at this time. The code findings also do not guarantee that Apple will move forward with releasing a new remote.

MacDailyNews Take: Certainly, there is still much room for improvement with the Siri Remote. Hopefully, Apple will be releasing new, more powerful Apple TV hardware with a new Siri Remote sooner than later!

