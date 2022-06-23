Apple iPhone dominates premium smartphone market with 62% global share

Apple’s revolutionary iPhone continues to dominate the premium smartphone market with 62% share worldwide in Q1 2022, up five percentage points year over year.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Service, this is the eighth consecutive quarter in which the premium market has outperformed overall smartphone market growth.

Apple continued to lead the premium market, exceeding 60% share for the second consecutive quarter. This was driven by the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 has been the best-selling model globally each month since October 2021. This was also the highest first quarter share for Apple in the premium segment since Q1 2017.

Global Premium (US$400 and above) Smartphone Sales Volume Share, Q1 2021 vs Q1 2022



Global Premium (US$400 and above) Smartphone Sales Share by Top Models, Q1 2022



Apple’s flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro together captured over two-thirds of sales volume within the ultra-premium price segment. This was driven by strong volume growth in the US, China, and Western Europe. In China, the sales in the >US$1000 price segment grew 176% YoY in Q1 2022. The segment alone captured over one-fifth of China’s smartphone market value during the quarter.

Global Premium (US$400 and above) Sales Volume Share by Price Band



MacDailyNews Note: In a statement, Counterpoint expects that smartphone makers will continue to try to gain share in the Apple-dominated premium segment. With global inflation rising, Counterpoint expects the entry-level and lower price band segments are likely to be harder hit as those consumers will most feel the crush of inflation.

Counterpoint posits that only through a rise in sales in higher price bands will manufacturers be able to offset some of the resulting revenue declines. While developed markets dominate the premium market sales, Counterpoint adds that the segment is also becoming important in emerging markets like India and Latin America, as consumers continue to upgrade.

