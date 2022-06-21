Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, and more to voice Apple’s animated musical ‘Spellbound’

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields and Jordan Fisher will lend their voices to “Spellbound,” an animated fantasy musical from Apple Studios and Skydance Animation.

Variety:

Kidman and Bardem… will play her parents: Ellsmere, “the kind and just, yet hyper-precise queen” and Solon, “the boastful yet big-hearted king.”

Lithgow, as Minister Bolinar, and Lewis, as Minister Nazara Prone, will act as royal advisers to the princess. Ellian seeks out The Oracles of the Sun and Moon (Lane and De Shields) to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom. Through her voyage, she comes across a young nomad named Callan (Fisher).

“Shrek” filmmaker Vicky Jenson is directing the film from a screenplay by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.

Alan Menken, best known for creating Disney classics like “Under the Sea,” “Be Our Guest” and “A Whole New World,” is writing the songs and score for “Spellbound.” He’s working with Glenn Slater, who will pen the lyrics. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer.

John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.