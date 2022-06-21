Apple releases Pages, Numbers, Keynote updates for Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Apple on Tuesday released updates to the company’s iWork suite of productivity apps — Pages, Numbers, Keynote — for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

According to Apple’s release notes, the Pages 12.1 update allows users to:

• Use mail merge to quickly create personalized letters, cards, and envelopes for multiple recipients;

• Select from stylish new templates for event invitations and students certificates;

• Export your Pages documents as TXT files.

Numbers 12.1 offers:

• Improved performance when inserting rows and columns in large tables.

Keynote 12.1 allows users to:

• Add subtle movement and visual interest to your presentation with dynamic backgrounds that move continuously as you transition from slide to slide;

• Select from new animated themes featuring dynamic backgrounds;

• Skip or unskip all slides in a collapsed group.

