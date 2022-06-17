NBCUniversal expands deal to sell ads for Apple News and Stocks apps in Britain

Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal media unit said on Friday it expanded its partnership with Apple, becoming the exclusive seller of advertising for the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps in the UK.

In March, Comcast and Apple announced the launch of Apple TV+ across Comcast’s entertainment platforms in the U.S., including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.

From March 15 through March 21, Apple offered Xfinity customers an unprecedented preview of some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films across X1, Flex and Stream, no sign-up or sign-in required. Xfinity customers were able to enjoy the first seasons of many of its most popular shows and films.

TVNewsCheck reports:

NBCUniversal has been the exclusive advertising reseller for News and Stocks in the U.S. since 2017 and has worked with more than 500 advertisers since the launch of the relationship. NBCU says Apple News is the most popular news app in the U.S. and U.K., offering millions of users access to quality journalism from trusted sources. “Expanding our work with Apple News underscores our mutual commitment to making News and Stocks the premier, privacy-forward destination for users, publishers, and brands,” said Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer, NBCUniversal. “By creating expanded sales opportunities and product enhancements, we will continue to deliver industry leading monetization solutions for Apple News and its premium publishers.”

MacDailyNews Take: Clearly, this is a relationship that is working for both Apple and Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

