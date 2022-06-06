Apple’s all-new 13-inch MacBook Air expected to sell up to 7 million units in 2H22

Apple’s forthcoming, perhaps as soon as today ;-), all-new 13-inch MacBook Air is said to sport a case design similar to the current MacBook Pro, come in a range of colors (dark blue, space gray, silver, and champagne gold), offer two USB-C ports, MagSafe charging, and Touch ID biometric authentication.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says via Twitter, “The new MacBook Air (MBA) will more likely offer three standard color options and probably plus one new color, rather than the rainbow style like the iMac as the market expects.”

“2H22 shipment forecast of new MBA is 6-7mn units if Quanta’s Shanghai capacity can be back to pre-lockdown level before 3Q22,” Kuo adds. “Delivery for new MBA made by two EMS (Quanta the 1st & Foxconn the 2nd) should be better than existing 14″/16″ MacBook Pro (shipped by Quanta only).”

strong>MacDailyNews Take: Kuo’s estimate for the 13-inch MacBook Air is too low, if, Big IF, Apple’s Chinese assemblers can continue working in order to make enough. If priced right, which we expect despite these inflationary times, Apple will sell all of MacBook Air units that can be made.

