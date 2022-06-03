iOS 15 adoption hits 89% of iPhones introduced within the last four years

Apple today updated its iOS 15 adoption numbers for the first time in five months, showing that iOS 15 is now running on 89% of iPhones introduced within the last four years.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

When taking into account iPhones released more than four years ago, 82 percent of all devices are running ‌iOS 15‌. 14 percent are running iOS 14, and four percent are running an earlier version of iOS. Apple last updated its ‌iOS 15‌ installation numbers in January, and adoption rates have risen since then. Back in January, just 72 percent of iPhones introduced in the last four years were running ‌iOS 15‌. As for iPadOS, 79 percent of all iPads introduced in the last four years are running iPadOS 15, while 18 percent still have iPadOS 14 installed, and three percent are running an earlier version of iPadOS. 72 percent of all iPads, including those released more than four years ago, have ‌iPadOS 15‌ installed. 18 percent are running iPadOS 14, and 10 percent are running an earlier version of iPadOS.

MacDailyNews Take: Adoption rates of which fragmandroid peddler Google can only dream.

Like a beach before a massive tidal wave, the “Apple News” landscape has gone barren in the day leading up to WWDC, schedule to kick off on Monday, June 6th! We’ll see you here with live coverage as usual (check our home page)!

Meanwhile, beloved interns, please Tap That Keg™! Cheers, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻

