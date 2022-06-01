Apple to resurrect HomePod this year

Apple is planning to release a new version of HomePod sometime this year, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It will not feature any major hardware design changes, according to Kuo.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Kuo recently said that Apple is planning to release “a new version” of the HomePod. He warned that “there may not be much innovation in hardware design” with the new HomePod and “Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market.” There is no word on what size the new HomePod will be and if it will be a ‌HomePod mini‌ successor or a larger speaker. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman previously said that Apple was considering a new version of the HomePod that would be sized between the original HomePod and the ‌HomePod mini‌, so it seems possible that this is the speaker that Kuo discussed. Such a speaker could replace the now-discontinued HomePod, and it would likely be more expensive than the ‌HomePod mini‌ but less expensive than the larger HomePod.

MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie told us that “the new HomePod is slated for release this fall.”

HomePod mini is no match for a real HomePod. Hopefully this new HomePod model can deliver a much closer experience to the original HomePod.

A new “HomePod” will also resolve Apple’s current product naming issue:

Having one product called “HomePod mini” is stupid. It directly leads a potential customer to ask, “Well, where’s the real HomePod?” “Or the HomePod Max?” You know, for every “mini” Apple product there’s at least one big brother (Mac mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini).

“So, where’s the real HomePod?”

“Oh, that? “It failed.”

That’s not a huge confidence boost for “HomePod mini.” A prospective buyer might rightly wonder, “Hmm, for how long is Apple going to remain committed to this ‘mini’ product if its parent is already canceled?”

Hint to Apple: If that’s the only HomePod you currently have to offer, at least change its name. Duh. – MacDailyNews, November 1, 2021

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.