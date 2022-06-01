Apple memo says ‘Apple TV HD’ will become vintage product at end of month

Apple is planning to add the first-generation iPad Pro and “Apple TV HD” to its vintage products list at the end of the month, an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers states.
A product becomes “vintage” after more than five years have passed since Apple last distributed the product for sale. Vintage products were previously ineligible for service at Apple, but Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers now offer repairs for vintage products for up to an additional two years, subject to parts availability…
Oddly, multiple sources advised MacRumors that Apple’s memo says the “Apple TV HD” will also be classified as vintage at the end of June, despite Apple continuing to sell the device with 32GB of storage.
Even if the Apple TV HD were to be discontinued at Apple’s upcoming WWDC conference, it would be far too soon for the device to be classified as “vintage” per Apple’s current definition, as it would be nowhere near five years since distribution ended.
One possible explanation is that “Apple TV HD” is a typo and Apple actually meant to refer to the “Rev A” edition of the third-generation Apple TV, which was discontinued in October 2016 but remained available for some time after that as backorders were fulfilled, meaning that the device may just now be reaching five years after last being distributed.
MacDailyNews Take: In mid-May, TF International Securities uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that Apple is prepping the release of a new, lower-priced version of its Apple TV set-top box.
Must be a typo, since Apple TV HD is clearly still sold as NEW. The Apple TV (3rd gen) has already moved on to the “obsolete” list. However, it was quietly updated during its run with a few extra features (including AirPlay support) and newer A5 variant, and has different model number. It was probably sold until 2017, so it would now be “vintage.” Plus it is technically “HD” so the mistake is understandable 😉 FYI, here’s the full official list.
TV is not something most customers would choose to “service” (if not under warranty) so designation as “vintage” is not that meaningful.