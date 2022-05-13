Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to release new, lower-priced Apple TV hardware this year

Apple is prepping to release a new, lower-priced version of its Apple TV set-top box, according to TF International Securities uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

With an all-new Siri Remote, innovative color balance technology, and high frame rate HDR, the new Apple TV 4K delivers a massive upgrade to any television by leveraging a deep integration of Apple hardware, software, and services.
Apple TV 4K and the second generation Siri Remote

Apple in April 2021 announced the latest generation of Apple TV 4K, delivering high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision via the A12 Bionic chip that provided a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing over the previous Apple TV 4K. And with an all-new design, the second generation Siri Remote makes it even easier to watch shows and movies on Apple TV with intuitive navigation controls.

Chris Ciaccia for Seeking Alpha:

Kuo added that Apple’s strategy of integrating hardware, content and services is likely to “help close the gap with its competitors.”

Cupertino, California-based Apple competes with Amazon, Google, and Roku, among others in the set-top box space.

Apple shares gained more than 3% to $147.28 in early trading on Friday.

MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie chirped to us that Apple plans “an Apple TV lineup that will run the gamut of price tiers from low-for-Apple to higher-priced, higher-capability hardware.”

  1. Apple’s pathological need to “zig” where others “zag” will probably lead them to a MORE ridiculously expensive AppleTV, not a cheaper one.

    I dunno, add an iphone 12’s worth of hardware in there, or something.

    Reply

