Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to release new, lower-priced Apple TV hardware this year

Apple is prepping to release a new, lower-priced version of its Apple TV set-top box, according to TF International Securities uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple in April 2021 announced the latest generation of Apple TV 4K, delivering high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision via the A12 Bionic chip that provided a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing over the previous Apple TV 4K. And with an all-new design, the second generation Siri Remote makes it even easier to watch shows and movies on Apple TV with intuitive navigation controls.

Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 13, 2022

Chris Ciaccia for Seeking Alpha:

Kuo added that Apple’s strategy of integrating hardware, content and services is likely to “help close the gap with its competitors.” Cupertino, California-based Apple competes with Amazon, Google, and Roku, among others in the set-top box space. Apple shares gained more than 3% to $147.28 in early trading on Friday.

MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie chirped to us that Apple plans “an Apple TV lineup that will run the gamut of price tiers from low-for-Apple to higher-priced, higher-capability hardware.”

