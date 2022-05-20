Best iPhone carriers: Verizon vs. AT&T vs. T-Mobile

9to5Mac offers a look at the best phone carriers in America, covering Verizon vs. AT&T vs. T-Mobile alongside some of the best affordable iPhone plans from smaller carriers.
While Verizon has led the best phone carriers as far as having the most customers (and still is) along with the broadest coverage over the last decade, T-Mobile has gained a lot of ground with its Sprint acquisition and quick 5G deployment. That has meant Verizon and AT&T are both playing a bit of catch-up with T-Mobile on 5G coverage as they work on rolling out more mid-band spectrum.
We’ve recently seen AT&T and Verizon increase prices, but strong competition has kept pricing mostly close between the three.
However, as T-Mobile touts, it does usually offer around 20% lower prices for its unlimited plans compared to AT&T and Verizon.
