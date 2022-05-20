Apple halts card payments for in-app subscriptions in India

Apple has stopped accepting payments via debit and credit cards in India for subscriptions on the App store or other Apple services due to guidelines on data storage by the Reserve Bank of India.

Mimansa Verma for Quartz:

The company will now support the country’s flagship payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and net banking for in-app purchases by Indian users. In effect from June 1, neither will Apple accept credit card payments for ad campaigns on Apple Search. Apple has also said that it will no longer store card information of Indian users on its file.p

MacDailyNews Take: In addition, Apple Pay remains unavailable in India due to myriad regulatory roadblocks.

