Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4

Apple on Monday released macOS Monterey 12.4 whuch includes enhancements to Apple Podcasts and bug fixes. A restart is required.

What’s new in macOS Monterey 12.4:

• Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your Mac and automatically delete older ones

• Support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, available as a separate update, refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing

MacDailyNews Note: Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.