Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4

Apple on Monday released macOS Monterey 12.4 whuch includes enhancements to Apple Podcasts and bug fixes. A restart is required.

Unveiled at WWDC21, macOS Monterey gives users the power to accomplish more than ever.
macOS Monterey

What’s new in macOS Monterey 12.4:

• Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your Mac and automatically delete older ones

• Support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, available as a separate update, refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing

MacDailyNews Note: Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

  1. Does anyone else think that when you get new Apple software and it says “Preparing” and “Verifying”, that you are just being raped of sellable data? Why in the hell would they send out software that has not been verified or prepared??? This never use to happen in the “old days”

  3. Whenever a duplicate post appears, it always points to the person being successfully uploaded to the corporate servers. I’ve put a support ticket in for Lisa…please power down while waiting.

