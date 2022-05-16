Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and tvOS 15.5

Apple on Monday released iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and tvOS 15.5 which include improvements and bug fixes.

What’s new in iOS 15.5:

• Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

• Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

• Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

What’s new in watchOS 8.6:

• Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Mexico

• Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Mexico

MacDailyNews Note: Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

