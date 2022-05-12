Apple seeds macOS Monterey 12.4 RC to developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate (RC) of the upcoming macOS Monterey 12.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming a week after the release of the fourth macOS Monterey 12.4 beta.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. When paired with a Studio Display, ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 supports new 15.5 Studio Display firmware, which improves the quality of the webcam on the machine. According to Apple’s release notes, the Studio Display firmware refines camera tuning, offering improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple really screwed the pooch with the Studio Display’s camera. Hopefully, this update will be the charm and will mark the end of this rolling publicity disaster.

