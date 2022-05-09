Apple preps AirPods Pro 2, new AirPods Max colors coming this year

Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 high-end earbuds will be launching this fall, a report claims, alongside a collection of new AirPods Max colors.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

According to the Bloomberg “Power On” newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple will be bringing out “new AirPods Pro in the fall.” It is reasoned that the fall launch is highly probable due to the original model being released in fall 2019, “so the batteries are already in trouble for some early adopters.”

Rumors surrounding the AirPods Pro claim changes to the model could include a new stemless design, lossless audio playback support, improved on-device intelligence, and health-related features.

While the focus will probably be on the AirPods Pro, Apple is also said to be readying up some changes to the AirPods Max. Gurman writes there should be an “AirPods Max refresh with new colors,” though stops short of saying what they could be.