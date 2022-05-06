Rare Apple-1 computer expected to go for over $250,000 at auction

A rare Apple-1 computer is up for auction and already has a bid of over $250,000. The Apple-1 was the first Apple product created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when the Apple Computer Company was founded.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple-1 models that come up for auction often fetch high prices because of their rarity, and this particular Apple-1 up for sale is number 7 on the registry with a Steve Jobs handwritten serial number. It is a first batch machine, and according to the auction website, it is the only first batch Apple-1 that has gone up for auction in many years and it is the first Apple-1 that has an authenticated serial number handwritten by Jobs. Daniel Kottke, who was one of the first employees to work at Apple, has verified that it is in working order. It comes with a power supply and other period-appropriate components that include a Sanyo VM-4509 monitor and a Datanetics keyboard.

MacDailyNews Take: Another reminder that Woz is an engineering genius. If you haven’t yet read iWoz: Computer Geek to Cult Icon: How I Invented the Personal Computer, Co-Founded Apple, and Had Fun Doing It, we recommend it highly!

The Apple-1 auction is set to end on Saturday, May 21st. More info via Goldin Auctions here.

