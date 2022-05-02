Apple’s global smartphone market share surges 20% YoY leaving the imitators behind

Despite the global technology sector facing constraints related to semiconductor shortages and uncertain economic prospects, Apple has made the most significant gains in the smartphone market share over the past year as competitors struggle to catch up, Canalys data shows.

Burga:

Data presented by Burga indicates that Apple’s estimated global smartphone market share surged 20% between 2021 Q1 and 2022 Q1, from 15% to 18%. Apple’s competitor, Samsung, has recorded the second-highest growth in market share at 9.09%. Despite Apple leading in market dominance growth, the company still trails Samsung, which controls an estimated 24% of the market as of 2022 Q1. Elsewhere, other manufacturers led by Oppo and Vivo have both recorded a drop in market share by 20%. Xiaomi’s share dropped 7.14%, while other manufacturers have seen their share plunge by 3.57%. The manufacturer’s market share represents sales in shipment estimates released in April 2022. Data on smartphone market share is provided by the technology market analyst firm Canalys.

Interestingly, Apple is gaining ground in market share despite the company’s smartphones mainly being considered expensive compared to competitors. It can be assumed that the devices are gaining more appeal with the company leveraging its loyal consumer base that is attracted by the devices’ regular new features and the overall innovative designs. However, Apple has significantly expanded its reach in recent years by exploring new opportunities like capitalizing on the growing used smartphones sector, especially across the emerging markets. Additionally, Apple continues to benefit significantly from specific markets like the United States, maintaining a lead by solid margins. The dominance in North America is from the increasing discretionary spending and introduction of 5G at lower price devices. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 has led to Apple’s resurgence in the Chinese market mainly due to relatively low prices. Besides the iPhone 13 series capturing the consumer demand, the iPhone SE is also standing out as a critical mid-range smartphone driving Apple’s market share.

MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.