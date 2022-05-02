Apple faces new Dutch fines in ongoing dating apps dispute

The Dutch consumer protection regulator is preparing to hit Apple with even more weekly fines as it claims that the changes Apple made to how dating apps can bill customers were “insufficient.”

Cagan Koc for Bloomberg:

“Apple still uses unfair conditions for dating-app providers in the Netherlands,” the Authority for Consumers & Markets said in a statement.

The ACM, as its known, has already penalized Apple 50 million euros ($53 million) for rule breaking. The Cupertino, California-based company had filed a proposal to fully comply with an order to offer payments outside the app store to dating app providers after the fine. That proposal offers improvements “but these still fall short of meeting European and Dutch rules,” the regulator said, adding that it continues to hold discussions with Apple about the issues.

Apple usually requires developers to use its own payment system, which helps it ensure a commission for apps on its platform…

“As the previous order subject to periodic penalty payments failed to deliver the desired outcome, ACM is currently preparing a new order subject to periodic penalty payments,” said the regulator.