Apple supplier Unimicron says operations have partially resumed in Kunshan, China

Taiwan’s Unimicron Technology Corp. said on Thursday that, of its two plants in eastern China’s Kunshan, one would remain closed to comply with COVID-19 lockdowns, but the other factory would resume production.

Unimicron, a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker that supplies Apple Inc and Intel Corp, said in a statement one plant had resumed some production under a “closed loop management” system that keeps workers isolated inside. Unimicron plans to keep one plant closed and the other running under the closed-loop system until next Wednesday. Most of Unimicron’s manufacturing capacity is located in Taiwan but it also has plants in other parts of China as well as in Germany and Japan.

MacDailyNews Take: Something is better than nothing, we guess!

Note to China:

In general, human-transmissible coronaviruses do not disappear. There is no such thing as zero-COVID.

COVID-19 is here to stay. It will very likely become endemic, yet pose less danger over time. People will acquire immunity via vaccines (effectiveness TDB) and naturally as they contract and recover from variants like omicron since the partially-effective vaccines permit not only transmissibility, but also breakthrough infections. Influenza and the four human coronaviruses that cause common colds (OC43, 229E, NL63 and HKU1) are, of course, also endemic, but a combination of annual flu vaccines and acquired immunity means that sane societies tolerate the unavoidable seasonal deaths and illnesses they bring without requiring lockdowns, masks, social distancing, indefinite return-to-work delays, etc.

At which point, if ever, will some people decide that wasting away their short lives in abject fear of a bad flu, very likely engineered by China and partially funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is a hysterical self-defeating overreaction? – MacDailyNews, December 16, 2021

The real virus is the panic. – MacDailyNews, March 9, 2020

