Apple releases MagSafe Battery Pack firmware update

Apple has released a new firmware update for its MagSafe Battery Pack ($89.95 at Amazon) for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models as an over-the-air update.

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging. Short on time? With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. And you can track the status of your charge on the Lock Screen.

MacRumors:

‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ owners should see a 2.7.b.0 version number in the Settings app after the firmware is installed. Firmware updates are done quietly over the air and Apple does not provide release notes, so we do not know what features or bug fixes might be included in the software. There is no clear method for updating the firmware of the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ firmware, but it should be connected to an iPhone for the update to initiate.

MacDailyNews Note: To check your MagSafe Battery Pack firmware version:

Connect the Battery Pack to your iPhone Settings > General > About Scroll down and tap MagSafe Battery Pack

