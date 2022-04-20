Your Apple HomePod keeps getting more and more valuable

Apple’s original $299 HomePod, now, sadly, discontinued, is selling online at an average price that’s 25 percent more than Apple’s MSRP.

Sean Hollister for The Verge:

Not only are some people still willing to pay a premium for the somewhat smart speaker, they’re willing to pay more than Apple charged for it. We took a look at eBay sales numbers after spotting 9to5Mac editor-in-chief Chance Miller’s tweet, and we soon discovered it wasn’t just a joke: on average, an Apple HomePod fetched $375 this past week. We’ve seen a few factory sealed non-refurbished HomePods sell for over $500… When I filtered out expensive sealed-box outliers, the average sale price was more like $350 this past week. That’s still $50 more than they cost brand-new!

MacDailyNews Take: This is because, unsurprisingly, HomePod sounds significantly better than HomePod mini. There really is no comparison. Plus, “HomePod mini” is now stupidly-named:

Once again, having one product called “HomePod mini” is stupid. It directly leads a potential customer to ask, “Well, where’s the real HomePod?” “Or the HomePod Max?” You know, for every “mini” Apple product there’s at least one big brother (Mac mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini).

“So, where’s the real HomePod?”

“Oh, that? “It failed.”

That’s not a huge confidence boost for “HomePod mini.” A prospective buyer might rightly wonder, “Hmm, for how long is Apple going to remain committed to this ‘mini’ product if its parent is already canceled?”

Hint to Apple: If that’s the only HomePod you currently have to offer, at least change its name. Duh. – MacDailyNews, November 1, 2021

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]