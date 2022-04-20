Your Apple HomePod keeps getting more and more valuable

Apple’s original $299 HomePod, now, sadly, discontinued, is selling online at an average price that’s 25 percent more than Apple’s MSRP.
Not only are some people still willing to pay a premium for the somewhat smart speaker, they’re willing to pay more than Apple charged for it.
We took a look at eBay sales numbers after spotting 9to5Mac editor-in-chief Chance Miller’s tweet, and we soon discovered it wasn’t just a joke: on average, an Apple HomePod fetched $375 this past week.
We’ve seen a few factory sealed non-refurbished HomePods sell for over $500… When I filtered out expensive sealed-box outliers, the average sale price was more like $350 this past week. That’s still $50 more than they cost brand-new!
MacDailyNews Take: This is because, unsurprisingly, HomePod sounds significantly better than HomePod mini. There really is no comparison. Plus, “HomePod mini” is now stupidly-named:
Once again, having one product called “HomePod mini” is stupid. It directly leads a potential customer to ask, “Well, where’s the real HomePod?” “Or the HomePod Max?” You know, for every “mini” Apple product there’s at least one big brother (Mac mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini).
“So, where’s the real HomePod?”
“Oh, that? “It failed.”
That’s not a huge confidence boost for “HomePod mini.” A prospective buyer might rightly wonder, “Hmm, for how long is Apple going to remain committed to this ‘mini’ product if its parent is already canceled?”
Hint to Apple: If that’s the only HomePod you currently have to offer, at least change its name. Duh. – MacDailyNews, November 1, 2021
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
7 Comments
Bought HomePod as soon Apple announced its end. Very happy with it.
I had one, and thought about getting another to pair it with. As soon as I heard about the discontinuation, I immediately went online and got another. I love them, despite some limitations I can’t understand (why can’t I listen to anything I want through them?). Listening to them now.
It’s like the original AirPods. It took a little while to really catch on and become super popular.
has a history of selling products that it soon abandones. I own the original iPod Hi-Fi. Steve Jobs made a 10 minute glowing presentation about how this unit was “reimagining” home stereos. Still works great but quickly dropped support when they changed connections to iPod & iPhone. How long before HomePods aren’t supported with firmware updates? How long before HomePod Minis aren’t supported. has maintained they sell premium products at a premium price for premium customers. After we dole out our premium $ pulls their premium plug.
Sometimes these news seem like an info-mercial that tries to create the artificial feeling that a product is successfull in order to promote sales 🤔
I’ve got two HomePods and two home pod minis. Each set up as stereo pairs.
The big HomePods are ace. Very decent sound quality, deep, rich bass as well as amazing results from spatial audio.
I’d describe the minis as Smart Mics. Good for telling Siri to do stuff but sound quality is poor, compared to the big HomePods at any rate.
Shame Apple binned the original HomePods. Goes to show most people won’t pay for technical excellence, look what happened to Concorde.
Hope they bring back the HomePod or something as good/better to replace them.
I own one, great sound…too bad sales didn’t meet Apple’s expectations. Maybe Apple will revisit this product one day.