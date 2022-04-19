Apple iPhone gains smartphone market share on ‘growing demand’ – Canalys

Worldwide smartphone shipments fell 11% amid unfavorable economic conditions and sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter of 2022, but Apple stood out thanks to a solid first quarter on growing demand for its iPhone 13 family, according to research firm Canalys.

“Despite the looming uncertainty in global markets, the leading vendors accelerated their growth by broadening device portfolios for 2022,” said Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia, in a statement. “While the iPhone 13 series continues to capture consumer demand, the new iPhone SE launched in March is becoming an important mid-range volume driver for Apple. At a similar price point to its predecessor, it offers an upgraded chipset and improved battery performance and adds the 5G connectivity that operator channels are demanding.”

“The global smartphone market was held back by an unsettled business environment in Q1,” said Canalys VP Mobility Nicole Peng. “The good news is that the painful component shortages might improve sooner than expected, which will certainly help relieve cost pressures.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s stellar iPhone 13 lineup continues to hold its allure some seven months after its debut!

