Apple TV+ orders new kids animated series ‘Sago Mini Friends’

Apple TV+ is expanding its award-winning offerings of premium Apple Originals for kids and families with “Sago Mini Friends,” a new preschool animated series, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini.

The “Sago Mini Friends” series is an adorable nod to gratitude featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

The popular Sago Mini World app features over 40 games for kids ages 2-5 years old and has been recognized by the Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, the Webby Awards, the Academics’ Choice Awards and the Kidscreen Awards. Sago Mini World encourages children to play, build, create and pretend with thoughtfully designed digital games that spark imagination and curiosity.

“Sago Mini Friends” is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge (“PAW Patrol”), Ronnen Harary (“PAW Patrol”), Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!”), and Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy”). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie (“PAW Patrol”), and Toni Stevens (“PAW Patrol”) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks (“Kingdom Force”) as series director. The series is produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment (“PAW Patrol”) and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films – Toronto (”Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Blue’s Clues & You!” and “Wild Kratts”).

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the critically-acclaimed “El Deafo”; “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling With Otis” from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films – Dublin, “Puppy Place”, Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space” season two and “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne”; and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with over 240 wins and more than 950 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

