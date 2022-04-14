Apple to donate $1 to World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction made in Apple Stores

Now through April 22, Apple will donate $1 to World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction made in Apple Stores, through the Apple Store app, or on apple.com.

For 60 years, World Wildlife Fund has worked to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth.

Connecting cutting-edge conservation science with the collective power of its partners in the field, World Wildlife Fund strives to develop and deliver innovative solutions that protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live.

As the world’s leading conservation organization, WWF works in nearly 100 countries to tackle the most pressing issues at the intersection of nature, people, and climate. WWF collaborates with local communities to conserve the natural resources we all depend on and build a future in which people and nature thrive. Together with partners at all levels, WWF works to transform markets and policies toward sustainability, protect wildlife, and restore their habitats.

Apple’s commitment to protecting the environment starts with a promise: that every Apple product — how it’s designed, made, shipped, used, and recycled — will be carbon neutral by 2030.

Visit apple.com/2030 to learn more.

MacDailyNews Note: Through April 22, 2022, Apple will donate $1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store. Donations are limited to a maximum of one million dollars ($1,000,000). The donation goes to World Wildlife Fund.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.