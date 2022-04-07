Apple TV+ green-lights ‘Constellation,’ new psychological space adventure thriller

Apple TV+ today announced it has greenlit “Constellation,” a new psychological space adventure thriller drama series starring Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “You Won’t Be Alone”) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (“Mudbound,” “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”), and created and written by Peter Harness (“The War of the Worlds,” “Doctor Who,” “Wallander”). Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls, “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”) is set to direct the new series from Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV.

“Constellation” will star Rapace as Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

Co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the executive producers are David Tanner (“Small Axe”), Tracey Scoffield (“Small Axe”), Caroline Benjo (“No Man’s Land”), Simon Arnal (“No Man’s Land”), Carole Scotta (“No Man’s Land”) and Justin Thomson (“Liaison”). MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs (“Shining Girls”) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd.

This marks the third series collaboration for Apple TV+ and MacLaren, who serves as director and executive producer on upcoming Apple Original series “Shining Girls,” as well as Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning global hit “The Morning Show.”

The new series will premiere alongside an expanding offering of highly anticipated thrillers going soon to Apple TV+ including the recently renewed “Severance,” from director and executive producer Ben Stiller; as well as “Shining Girls,” the new metaphysical thriller based on the 2013 bestselling novel; and “Servant,” from Academy Award-nominated director and executive producer M. Night Shyamalan.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with over 240 awards and more than 960 nominations.

