Apple Myeongdong opens in South Korea on April 9th

Apple today previewed Apple Myeongdong, a new retail store located in the center of Seoul’s vibrant and bustling shopping district. Serving as Apple’s largest store in South Korea, this new space will invite customers to discover Apple’s latest products, receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists, and participate in educational Today at Apple sessions.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with our Korean customers with the opening of this special store in Myeongdong,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement. “Our incredible retail team is ready to welcome the local community, and we invite everyone to find endless inspiration as they explore Apple’s innovative products and services.”

Apple Myeongdong will serve as a stage for established and new Korean artists, who will lead unique Today at Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture. The store will debut Apple’s first-ever K-pop Today at Apple Remix session featuring K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN. The new session, set to launch in other Apple stores across Asia, will spotlight the band’s soon-to-be-released single, “Darl+ing,” arriving ahead of their full-length album that will debut in May.

Attendees will discover more about the group’s creative process, and deconstruct the new track using iPad and GarageBand.

Apple is also collaborating with other artists for inspirational Today at Apple sessions celebrating Korean creativity in all forms:

• Art Lab: “Draw Springtime Floral Greetings” with artist Nanan Kang

• Photo Lab: “Capture the Colors of Seoul” with travel photographer Lee Jongbeom

• Exclusive: In Conversation with Minha Kim, star of the new Apple Original drama “Pachinko”

• Art Lab: “Create Your Own Abstract World in AR” with artist VAKKI

Participants are able to register today at apple.com/kr/today/myeongdong.

The expansive two-level store is positioned at the base of an all-new tower in the center of the city, occupying the full width of the block and creating a grand street frontage. Offering visitors a small haven from the hustle of the busy street, landscaped pocket gardens flank both corners of the store, and include commissioned sculptures created by Korean artists Jaehyo Lee and VAKKI. The greenery flows into the space, with a shaded grove of trees lining the storefront. Apple Myeongdong also features the first installation of a horizontally supported double-height glass façade.

Once inside, customers can browse Apple’s latest products and services on the tables and avenues — including Apple TV+, following its recent launch in Korea. A newly dedicated Apple Pickup area, the first of its kind in Asia, makes it even more convenient to pick up products ordered online. Visitors can travel between floors using the staircase, which is made transparent through glass risers, or through the stainless steel elevator.

The second floor provides ample space to explore and receive support from the 220-person store team, which collectively speaks 11 languages and represents over eight nationalities. Integrating locally sourced hanji paper shades, the Boardroom offers an intimate setting where the store’s Business Team can offer advice and training to entrepreneurs, developers, and other business customers. The Forum, featuring a large video wall in the center, creates an elevated gallery with city views, and serves as the home to Today at Apple sessions.

Apple has been operating in South Korea for more than 20 years, and the company’s ongoing investments and innovation support hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country. Since first opening Apple Garosugil in 2018, Apple has welcomed millions of visitors to its stores, and continues to provide opportunities to learn, create, and engage. Apple opened its Apple Developer Academy with POSTECH in March of this year, and applications opened earlier this week for the first-ever Apple Manufacturing R&D Accelerator.

Apple continues its strong commitment to customers in Korea by providing an incredible experience across products, software, and services. With the launch of Apple TV+, Apple unveiled its first Korean-language Apple Original series, “Dr. Brain,” along with its new Original series, “Pachinko,” and earlier this year, Apple worked with world-renowned director Park Chan-wook on a Shot on iPhone feature “Life Is But a Dream.”

The store will welcome its first visitors on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. local time. With the health and well-being of customers and team members as Apple’s top priority, the store will implement comprehensive health measures, and visits to Apple Myeongdong on opening day will be by appointment only.

MacDailyNews Note: Customers can visit apple.com/kr/today/myeongdong to choose from available times, and each non-transferable reservation admits one person.

