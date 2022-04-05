Ming-Chi Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to launch later this year

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today that Apple plans to release AirPods Pro 2 in the second half of this year.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

While the second-generation AirPods have remained available to purchase since Apple released third-generation AirPods last year, Kuo said Apple may discontinue the original AirPods Pro when the new ones are released later this year. Apple announced the AirPods Pro on October 30, 2019, making them nearly two and half years old. Kuo also said that demand for the third-generation AirPods is “significantly weaker” than for the second-generation AirPods, resulting in Apple reducing its third-generation AirPods orders from suppliers by at least 30% in the second to third quarter of this year.

AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 5, 2022

Kuo has previously claimed that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a “significantly upgraded” wireless chip compared to the H1 chip in the original AirPods Pro… Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have previously reported that Apple has tested a more compact design for the new AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems that drop below the earbuds.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect the AirPods Pro 2 to have a fitness component that will help to further differentiate them from regular AirPods.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.