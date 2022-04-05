Ming-Chi Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to launch later this year

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today that Apple plans to release AirPods Pro 2 in the second half of this year.
While the second-generation AirPods have remained available to purchase since Apple released third-generation AirPods last year, Kuo said Apple may discontinue the original AirPods Pro when the new ones are released later this year. Apple announced the AirPods Pro on October 30, 2019, making them nearly two and half years old.
Kuo also said that demand for the third-generation AirPods is “significantly weaker” than for the second-generation AirPods, resulting in Apple reducing its third-generation AirPods orders from suppliers by at least 30% in the second to third quarter of this year.
AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake.
— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 5, 2022
Kuo has previously claimed that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a “significantly upgraded” wireless chip compared to the H1 chip in the original AirPods Pro…
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have previously reported that Apple has tested a more compact design for the new AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems that drop below the earbuds.
MacDailyNews Take: Expect the AirPods Pro 2 to have a fitness component that will help to further differentiate them from regular AirPods.
6 Comments
I have Had AirPods 1. Junked for dead battery on right ear. Left was fine. Hilarious.
I have AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 that I Rotate between.
At this point, I actually like the sound quality of the airpods 3 better. I feel sometimes the SQ gets worse on these things with age. I also think the NR and transparancy on the pros doesn’t work nearly as well anymore, either. Both make my ears sweaty. And both put some pressure on the ears that can get uncomfortable.
Original airpods design was EASILY the most comfortable. I could wear them all day and they would never bother me. They do/did have their weakness compared to the others, but that comfort was amazing.
When it comes to the actual prices between the 3 and pros. With available discounts, if you only buy one, the pros are a much better deal, currently. So that’s the problem with the 3’s sluggish sales.
No editing feature. Forgot to mention AirPods 2 are available for 99 bucks most of the time. That’s the cheapest and “good enough” for the average Joe. It’s what they know. If you care about features and such you get the pros they aren’t that much more than the 3s. Or you are waiting for the pro 2s.
Thx for detailed personal product experience.
I like my original AirPods, which fit better than my Pros. That said, I do like the ANC on the Pros, which mean that I always use them when walking near traffic (only using one ear, for safety), and when cooking or washing dishes. It’s great to use a lower volume, which is better for my hearing long-term. But when I talk or eat, the Pros get loose and fall out. I mostly use my AirPods when on conference calls for this reason.
I hope the new Pros have the option of a smaller size!
Big shocking revelation, Apple’s highly successful 2 year old product to have a new model released sometime in the next 6 months (roll eyes).
So he is saying that AirPods 3 are less well than expected because sales of AirPods 2 are still selling better than expected? So they’ll get rid of AirPods Pro 1 to give the market only one Pro option? Ok, we’ll see. Normally a company would leave some older version on sale to at least clear the inventory. So I assume he is saying AirPods Pro 1 will only remain on sale long enough to clear inventory.
IMHO Apple will not have a problem selling AirPods Pro 2. This is an overdue release. An improvement in sound quality as well as other features will make this its top sound wearable device.
The long stem was weird when AirPods were first introduced, but I think people like them now. It may be a mistake for Apple to make them go away (or smaller) with next AirPods Pro. The original bright white iPod earbuds with white cord was like a status symbol identifying iPod (and early iPhone) customers without seeing the device. Notice that Apple never offered wired earbuds in any other color, like the cheap imitators. For the same reason, Apple should keep the stem (and keep it white only). The stem also makes grabbing AirPods easier to place and remove. Keep the stem and use the space for more battery power.