Jason Momoa to star in Apple TV+ limited series ‘Chief of War’

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to “Chief of War,” a limited series starring, written, and executive-produced by Jason Momoa.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

It hails from Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment. Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the eight-episode “Chief of War” follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. The project marks the first time Momoa has written for television. Momoa currently stars in Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic drama series “See,” which has been renewed for a third season.

