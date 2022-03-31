Apple to rerelease Best Picture winner ‘CODA’ in theaters

Following the film’s Best Picture Oscar win at the Academy Awards on March 27th, Apple will re-release “CODA” in theaters.

Carly Wanna for Bloomberg News:

The film, which focuses on a child of deaf adults as she struggles to reconcile her own dreams with the needs of her family, will start a limited theatrical run in more than 600 U.S. movie theaters on April 1. It will appear with captions so deaf people can follow along with the spoken dialog, Apple said Wednesday in an emailed statement. The movie, which was first released last August, was the first from a streaming service to capture the movie industry’s top honor.

MacDailyNews Note: At the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Apple TV+ made history after “CODA” landed three Academy Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with wins for Best Picture (the first-ever for a streaming service), Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder, her first-ever Academy Award.

“CODA” is the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast in leading roles to win Best Picture and Troy Kotsur is the first Deaf male actor to win Best Supporting Actor.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.