Apple and MLB release first 12 weeks of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ doubleheader schedule beginning April 8th

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the first half of the 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule.

These scheduled games are available to anyone with internet access, for free, only on Apple TV+. “Friday Night Baseball” will premiere April 8 with two marquee games: the New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals, live from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., beginning at 7 p.m. ET, featuring the anticipated Mets debut of three-time Cy Young Award-winner and eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer taking on All-Star Juan Soto and the Nationals; and the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, live from Angel Stadium, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, featuring three-time American League MVP Mike Trout and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Angels taking on Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and the defending American League Champion Astros. “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader, will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ on Fridays throughout the regular season.

Presentation details including additional game schedules through the regular season, broadcast teams, production enhancements, and pre- and postgame coverage will be announced at a later date.

“Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, April 8

• New York Mets at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET

• Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15

• Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m. ET

• Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22

• St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET

• Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

• New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

8 p.m. ET

• Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 6

• Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

• Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13

• San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

• Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20

• St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:30 p.m. ET

• Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 27

• Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

• Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 3

• Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

• Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10

• Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET

• New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17

• Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

• Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24

• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

8 p.m. ET

• Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET

MacDailyNews Note: “Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. “Friday Night Baseball” will include live pre- and postgame shows, and will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

