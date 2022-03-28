Dutch regulator reviewing Apple’s dating apps dispute proposal after levying $55 million in fines

The Dutch regulator is reviewing Apple Inc.’s proposal in a dispute over payment systems for dating applications after penalizing the tech firm 50 million euros ($55 million) for rule breaking over the past ten weeks.

Cagan Koc for Bloomberg:

The Cupertino-based company has submitted a new proposal to fully comply with an order to offer payments outside the app store to dating app providers, the Authority for Consumers & Markets, said in an emailed statement. The ACM said it welcomes the adjusted proposal and will make its decision as soon as possible after “submitting it to market participants for consultation.” If the proposal does not meet the requirements, the “ACM may impose another order subject to periodic penalty payments – with possibly higher penalties this time around – in order to stimulate Apple to comply with the order,” it said.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, if a developer wanted to include non-Apple payment methods in their app, a new app build and submission would be required. There’s nothing “burdensome” or “noncompliant” about Apple’s initial changes to the App Store in The Netherlands as the ACM claims.

