Apple to invest aggressively in America to diversify production amid globalization’s end – analyst

Shifting away from a focus in China, the global supply chain will likely change rapidly over the next decade, Loup Funds’ Gene Munster expects. Apple saw it coming in 2018 and will be aggressively investing a projected $430 billion in U.S. tech infrastructure over the next five years, along with investing to a lesser extent in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Over the years in knowing Apple, I’ve witnessed the company navigate a spectrum of pressure points. Would the iPod trigger growth in Mac sales? Will consumers pay up for an expensive phone? Can production scale while maintaining profitability? Will US tariffs on China prevent the import of Apple products? Will the App Store take rate be impacted by regulation?
Over the past three years, the latest pressure point has emerged… How to navigate China? I believe this is one that keeps Tim Cook up at night.
While Cook often gets the credit for Apple’s success in the supply chain given his operational roots, the substance of the diversification efforts over the past three years and the plan going forward has been led by Sabih Khan (in charge of Apple’s global supply chain) along with Jeff Williams (COO). That team will continue to shift production investments away from China. Of course, Apple is not alone in navigating this dynamic. BlackRock CEO and Chairman Larry Fink said in his 2022 annual letter: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”
I can rest well at night knowing that Apple has seen this coming. In 2018, the company outlined a five-year goal to invest $350B in the US including next-generation silicon development and 5G innovation across nine US states. In April 2021, the company increased that investment target by 20% to total $430 billion. That size of investment goes a long way. For example, Intel is expected to spend $20B on its Ohio chip factory. Using that data point as a measuring stick, Apple is allocating enough capital to build 20 fabs in the US. In the years to come, I expect more investment will be committed to the initiative.
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll cost a mint for Apple to extricate itself from the hole it’s dug to China, but it’ll be well worth it in the long run.
Cook will keep publicly playing nice with China while Williams, Khan & Co. work furiously in the background to diversify Apple’s supply chain.
14 Comments
Yet again, as usual, President Trump was right.
The Donald set new records in trade deficit and federal debt. Nothing that you claim you want was accomplished on his watch, because he refused to work with Congress to pass meaningful legislation. He is a loser that all his prior cabinet members (except those indicted) have openly called incompetent.
Tweets and lies and golf and lies and hamberders and more lies is no way to manage a large nation. First Troll likes “reality” teevee and rallies and red hats, but that doesn’t correct the glaring mistakes his orange icon committed. There are better leaders to restore fiscal sanity and common purpose for America. Trolling for Donald is a waste of time. He’s irrelevant already.
Must be hard being you… being butt hurt all the time.
Not to mention his love affair with practically every dictator on the planet, and particularly with the evil Putain.
Would it be that I had the time to rip this nonsense to pieces. One should at least sniff the cup before drinking a full serving of CNN piss, I mean KoolAid.
Why is “truth” such a lair?
Yes indeed, First Then. As time passes more truths like this one emerge. Trump was DEAD ON correct globalization killing the American workforce for greedy capitalist profits first passed by the Clinton administration (NAFTA) and Obama wanted to make it much worse with the Pacific Trade agreement Trump eliminated. Make it in America and buy American a mantra Trump preached and never truer than today with global instability…
Apple should realize that nature’s substance is weaved with diversification efforts. The superior planet is a diverse planet. A superior species may a diverse one, capable to adapt to every changing situation while maintaining that dynamic equilibrium, but knock it out with say, a good dose of radiation, and it’s bye bye to a whole lot of species.
I’m confident that something like the tardigrades will survive. That’s because a superior planet is a diverse planet.
Tim: please focus like a laser beam You are the CEO of the largest, richest and one of the most vigorous cash-producing companies on the planet.
Step away from your pet projects, thinking you are the moral guardian of the planet and return to product & eco-system advances…true invention and excellence. Skip the fluffy iterations and moral grandstanding (like the suggestion above).
I’m sure he can walk and chew gum at the same time.
“Funny” his gum chewing seemed to block his understanding of globalism creep and China’s malevolence.
You seem to forget, “pet projects” are ok for the weekend, but for the rest of the week, any/all good CEOs have a laser beam focus on business excellence and stock holders as customers.
I disagree. Where I see a failure on his part is his willingness to put so much of the business in the hands of the Chinese, and other authoritarian regimes. That is a moral problem, and it cuts into any moral authority he has in other ways. In addition, there is already plenty of focus on business excellence, they wouldn’t be where they are without it. And stock holders have gotten plenty as well. But an excess focus on stock holders is what leads to so many short-term decisions in so many large corporations (though in looking over your statement I’m not sure I correctly interpreted you stock holder reference). Eventually dealing with the devil, in this case, the Chinese government, is going to come back to bite you. It’s a stupid decision that wouldn’t be made if more people in these positions had better moral clarity. It’s not just Apple, it’s nearly all of the largest corporations with this blind spot that morality doesn’t matter when in fact it matters more than just about anything in the long run.
Hopefully this was a wake up call for the world. Stop outsourcing everything!!!
I’d slightly narrow that statement to stop outsourcing things to places that are basically enemies to individual rights.