How much would you have today if you invested $1,000 in Apple stock ten years ago and, of course, held onto it for the past decade?
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Apple a decade ago, you’re probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1,000 investment made in March 2012 would be worth $7,995.58, or a 699.56% gain, as of March 24, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends… Compare this to the S&P 500’s rally of 218.96% and gold’s return of 12.55% over the same time frame.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for AAPL.
Apple expects to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a second quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which it estimates to be less than the fiscal first quarter. App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare will continue to drive Services growth. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in the past year.
The stock is up 6.33% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 12 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
MacDailyNews Take: If you bought Apple stock on the first trading day after Apple agreed on Friday, December 24, 1996 to acquire NeXT with Steve Jobs returning to Apple, it’d have cost you 18-cents* per share.
$1,000 invested in AAPL on December 26, 1996 would have bought you 5,555.55 shares which today would be worth $954,777.77, an increase of 95,377.78%.
*Adjusted for splits and dividends.
I know the answer to this its $400,000± depending on today’s market prices.
I invested rather more than that and much more than ten years ago. Almost ten years ago I sold some of my AAPL so that I could buy my house outright and I’ve been living rent and mortgage free since then and still have quite a nice pile of AAPL.. There have been some scary ups and downs along the way, but it’s proved to be an excellent investment.
$5000 in 1997 now over $1 mill.