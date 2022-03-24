How much would you have today if you invested $1,000 in Apple stock ten years ago and, of course, held onto it for the past decade?

Zacks Equity Research:

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Apple a decade ago, you’re probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1,000 investment made in March 2012 would be worth $7,995.58, or a 699.56% gain, as of March 24, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends… Compare this to the S&P 500’s rally of 218.96% and gold’s return of 12.55% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for AAPL.

Apple expects to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a second quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which it estimates to be less than the fiscal first quarter. App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare will continue to drive Services growth. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in the past year.

The stock is up 6.33% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 12 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.