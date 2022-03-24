Apple agrees to pay $14.8 million to iCloud storage subscribers in class action settlement

If you paid for a subscription to iCloud at any point between September 16, 2015 and January 31, 2016, and you had a U.S. mailing address associated with your iCloud account at that point, you may be entitled to receive a payment.
If you paid for a subscription to iCloud at any point between September 16, 2015 and January 31, 2016, and you had a U.S. mailing address associated with your iCloud account at that point, you should read this Notice as it may impact your legal rights.
A Settlement has been reached with Apple Inc. (“Apple” or “Defendant”) in a class action lawsuit alleging that Apple breached its contract with users by storing iCloud data on third-party servers. Apple denies that there was a breach of any contract and denies all allegations of wrongdoing.
You may be included in this Settlement as a “Class Member” and entitled to receive a payment called the “Class Payment” if you paid for a subscription to iCloud at any point between September 16, 2015 and January 31, 2016, and you had a U.S. mailing address associated with your iCloud account at that point. Together, all Class Members are collectively known as the “Class.” The criteria to be a Class Member are defined more fully in Section CC of the Settlement Agreement.
